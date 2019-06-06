40-yr-old scribe commits suicide

A 40-year-old journalist at a vernacular television news channel committed suicide by hanging at his house in KR Puram, East Bengaluru, on Wednesday.

Nayaz Khan (40), worked for Praja TV, a regional news channel. A native of Chintamani, he was living in Devasandra.

Police suspect Khan took the extreme step due to depression. He had five children including three daughters. One of his sons passed away due to a heart ailment four years ago, while his second son underwent open heart surgery recently.

Khan had shown his second son at various hospitals, but doctors told him his son’s survival chances were bleak. KR Puram police registered a case of unnatural death. Further inquiries are underway.