AAP slams BBMP over move to hike SWM fee

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 03 2020, 02:12 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2020, 04:28 ist
AAP candidate from Sarvagnanagar assembly constituency Pruthvi Reddy. Credit: DH Photo

The AAP on Wednesday opposed the BBMP's decision to hike the solid waste management (SWM) fee from Rs 200 to Rs 600. Party workers had held a protest at Mysore Bank Circle.

AAP state convener Pruthvi Reddy warned that people will stop paying taxes to the BBMP if the decision is not revoked.

Terming it a move to betray the poor, he said the government has already hiked the electricity bill and is trying to raise the water tariff.

"Now, efforts are on to hike the solid waste management fee and collect the same through Bescom. This is an anti-people move," he said.

Mohan Dasari, the party's Bengaluru unit president, questioned the annual expenditure of Rs 1,200 crore for SWM in Bengaluru whereas New Delhi, a much bigger city than Bengaluru, spends only Rs 250 crore for the same.

