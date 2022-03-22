ACB conducts search on middlemen influencing public servants in Karnataka

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials are conducting searches in nine places belonging to nine middlemen/agents/touts over the allegation of influencing public servants by corruption.

A team of around 100 officers under the supervision of Uma Prashant, Superintendent of Police, Headquarters, are conducting the searches from Tuesday early hours.

According to ACB officials, the nine suspects are allegedly influencing public servants by corruption or illegal means by excercising their influence to involve in the malpractices and other irregular activities in Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).

The searches are being conducted in the residences of Raghu B N in Chamarajpet, Mohan of Manorayanpalya, RT Nagar.

Manoj, a resident of Domlur, Munirathna aka Rathnavelu of Kenagunte near Mallathalli, Teju aka Tejaswi of R R Nagar, Aswath aka Muddinapalya Ashwat of KG Circle, Muddinapalya, Rama and Laxmana, both residents of Chamundeshwarinagara, BDA Layout and Chikkahanummaiah of Muddinapalya.

The officials are verifying the documents of properties, household articles and others.

Recently, the ACB officials had arrested four private persons involved in extorting money from BDA officials on the promise of getting away from their respective cases in ACB.

