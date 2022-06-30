After last week’s drowning, KR Puram residents find SWDs clogged

KR Puram residents inspected eight rajakaluves in the area and found that most have not been desilted and do not have a strong retaining wall.

The residents’ action follows the death of a 28-year-old youth who drowned in a stormwater drain (SWD) last week. Mithun had been washed away in the SWD.

His body was found 500 metres away from the spot where he drowned after 30 hours of search.

“The stormwater drains should have been maintained well, but last week’s incident showed that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has failed to maintain them,” said Balaji Raghotham, a member of Citizens for KR Puram, who inspected the eight rajakaluves.

Free flow of rainwater

Raghotham pointed out that the free flow of rainwater was impossible since 80 to 90% of the SWDs were clogged with silt. “Most SWDs don’t have grills or fencing and are filled with all kinds of waste. I could even see beds, television sets, and refrigerators in the drains,” he said.

The retaining walls of the rajakaluves, despite being made of stones, have crumbled, and failed to stop flooding.

Also, they have been encroached upon and the space for water had been narrowed.

“Based on the observations, I will soon meet the officials concerned and submit suggestions,” he said.

The rajakaluves included the SWDs at SR Layout, Seegehalli Lake inlet and Vinayaka Layout.