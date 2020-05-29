Amid lockdown, BBMP nets Rs 1,028 crore in property tax

The BMMP has collected Rs 1,028 crore property tax in the first two months of the financial year 2020-21, reaching 42% of its target amidst the lockdown.

May 31 is the last day for the property owners to avail 5% rebate on the tax payment.

Last year, when there was no crisis, the Palike had collected Rs 1,530 crore during April and May. In comparison, the present collection seems satisfactory considering the current situation, said BBMP Special Commissioner (Revenue) Basavaraj.

“We hope to collect another Rs 100 to Rs 150 crore in the next four days,” Basavaraj added.

There is hardly any progress in arrears recovery. Until Monday, arrears of about Rs 50.10 crore from 62,635 owners have been recovered. The corporation is yet to collect a pending tax of whopping Rs 2,500.50 crore.

However, the civic body has to sort out multiple applications pertaining to the same property and readjust the tax amount. The readjustment amount of Rs 978.01 crore needs to be deducted from the overall sum.

In the past two months, the Palike did not take any strict actions against those who had failed to pay the tax in the previous years, the special commissioner said.

“We will issue notice from June and take strict action against those who fail to pay the tax,” he said.

The revenue deputy commissioner for Rajarajeshwari Nagar zone Shivegowda has already instructed his officers them to take steps for collection of Rs 150 crore in tax arrears from the zone by the end of August.