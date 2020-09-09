Amid opposition, Karnataka CM inaugurates flyover named after Savarkar

Amid opposition, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Tuesday inaugurated a flyover in Yelahanka named after Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

The ‘Veer Savarkar Flyover’ is 400 metres long and built at a cost of Rs 34 crore. Located on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Road, it connects Yelahanka New Town with Vidyaranyapura area.

The naming sparked bitter political controversy, with Congress and JD(S) criticising the BJP government for not considering the names of

several native heroes.

“Didn’t they find any great personality in Karnataka that they’re naming the flyover after a Maharashtra man,” former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy asked, chastising the state government. He even urged the government on behalf of the people of the state to withdraw its decision.

Another former Chief Minister and leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah also flayed the state government quoting history about Savarkar’s actions. Congress corporators had also opposed the naming of the flyover after Savarkar in BBMP council.

The inauguration was originally scheduled in May had been put off due to covid-19 restrictions and social distancing.

On Tuesday, the rescheduled event took place as Yediyurappa opened the flyover with the lighting of the lamp and paid floral tributes to Savarkar.