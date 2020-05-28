Anil Kumble distributes safety kits to Bengaluru cops

Spin legend Anil Kumble on Wednesday distributed emergency safety kits to city policemen, including masks, sanitisers, generic medicines and liquid soap. He met city police chief Bhaskar Rao on Wednesday morning at his office on Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain Road.

Kumble later told the media that he was thankful to the Bengaluru police for their efforts in keeping people safe from coronavirus. They were indeed making their best efforts to keep people safe across Karnataka, he added.

“As part of our Yuva programme, we thought we could issue the kits, which would take care of the basic hygiene and protection of the police force. This is a symbolic handover today,” Kumble added.

Thanking the legend for the concern he has shown for the police personnel, Rao said Kumble had given some emergency kits for the officers on the ground, “who are our Covid warriors”. “On behalf of all of them, I’m thankful to Anil Kumble,” Rao added.

The police chief said citizens are living in a challenging environment for the past three months. “All through these times, we have been telling people just one thing: stay home and stay safe. Stay with your dear ones and work from home as much as possible. Travel less and follow the safety measures, including social distancing,” he said.