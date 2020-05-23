‘Appoint professionals to COVID-19 task force’

Top city academicians have urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to nominate technocrats and experienced civil society representatives as advisors to the state emergency task force.

Writing to the chief minister, the experts, including historian Ramachandra Guha, honorary emeritus scientist at CSIR Fourth Paradigm Institute Vinod Gaur and IISc professor T V Ramachandra have asked the government to ensure it regularly disseminates the committee’s decisions and details of how it implemented and utilised the economic stimulus fund.

“Currently, no details are available regarding the constitution of the state committee/task force to address and manage the COVID-19 lockdown and post-lockdown situation,” they noted in the letter.

Listing out a series of positives, the experts said they were “gratified” about the “efficient disbursal of emergency food relief” and no incidents of mass starvations were reported in the state. “We are also appreciative of the fact that the Government of Karnataka has made every effort to disseminate information about COVID-19 and undertake measures to control the spread of the pandemic,” it said.

But the experts were concerned that the continuing pandemic-induced emergency may be used to rush through policies that might require careful deliberation. They urged the government to avoid making sweeping changes.

“If Karnataka is to retain its reputation and edge as a progressive and forward- looking state, the government needs to rise to the occasion during this emergency.”

“Only humane, just, and democratic governance can ensure that this crisis does not become a humanitarian catastrophe. As representatives of an academic community that is deeply concerned about some of the recent events,” the letter — signed by over 18 experts — further added.