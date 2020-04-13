Armymen’s wives cookfood, make facial masks

Pained by the ordeal of daily wage earners struggling amid the lockdown, the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) has launched a campaign to reach out to the underprivileged.

On Saturday, AWWA said it has been providing slum dwellers with a meal daily for a week, and now, it will also supply them with homemade masks.

“Around 35 families of an army unit in Bengaluru are stitching masks at home, which the unit will collect, sterilise and distribute among the poor and needy, along with food packets,” a statement from the Ministry of Defence said.

The Indian Army is also interacting with slum dwellers, educating them about maintaining hygiene and also disinfecting their locality, the release said.

The army, in association with NGOs Good Neighbors India, Lions Club and Re Live Foundation, distributed food to the needy through the week in Chowpada, Sarjapur, Vijayanagar, Marthahalli and airport toll plaza junction.