As drink-driving rises, traffic cops resume breathalyser tests in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru traffic police have resumed taking breathalyser tests of vehicle users following a rise in cases of drink-driving across the city.

Speaking to news reporters on Saturday, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B R Ravikanthe Gowda said drink-driving checks had been resumed on full scale.

Breathalyser tests were stopped in March 2020 in view of Covid-19. But now that cases of drink-driving are rising, police resumed them on Saturday night after seeking expert opinion, Gowda said.

Police will use a total of 699 alcometers to detect the presence of alcohol in blood. "Once an alcometer is used, it will be kept in a plastic bag for 48 hours and sanitised before reuse. Alcometers will be used only when necessary," he added.

According to Gowda, vehicle users will be subject to a preliminary examination. Only those who fail to cooperate with the police will be taken to hospital for the test, he added.

Seeking public cooperation, Gowda promised action against those obstructing the traffic police's work. In serious cases, such people will be added to the rowdy-sheeter list, he warned.

New rules for alcometer tests

* Straws to be given during the alcometer test.

* Police will wear hand gloves, masks and face shields.

* Cops will sanitise their hands after each test.

* Once used, an alcometer will be sealed in a cover for 48 hours.

* Not every driver/rider will be subject to test; only those suspected to be drunk will be tested.

* Those failing to cooperate with police will be taken to hospital.