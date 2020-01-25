B’luru gets Lucky with an anthem promoting cleanliness

Eyeing a better ranking in the Swachh Survekshan 2020, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is trying to engage people in creating awareness on cleanliness in public places and segregation of domestic waste.

Keeping up the momentum, the civic body has teamed up with Bollywood singer Lucky Ali and brought out an anthem for Bengaluru. Mayor M Goutham Kumar and commissioner B H Anil Kumar on Friday released the anthem ‘Jotheyagi’. Lucky Ali, Archana Udupa, Vasu Dixit and others have sung the anthem.

“Though I was not born here, I grew up in Yelahanka and have seen the city over the years. The city is facing challenges as more and more people are coming here. People must segregate waste at source. I hope to see better management of waste,” Lucky Ali said.

BBMP Commissioner Anil Kumar said in the past two months, the civic body cleaned up over 200 blackspots.

“We are certain to get a better ranking than the previous time,” he said.

Better gloves and masks

Acknowledging that there were issues with the safety gears distributed among civic workers, Kumar said, “We got feedback that the workers were unable to work with synthetic gloves.”

“Instead, we will give them fabric gloves which will let their skin breathe and can also be washed. The masks were too heavy and they had breathing difficulties. We will replace them with lighter ones,” he said.