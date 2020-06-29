Backlash on Twitter over B S Yediyurappa laying the foundation of the 108-ft-tall Kempegowda statue in Bengaluru

Netizens took to Twitter to express anguish over the Chief Minister's inauguration of the 108-ft-tall statue of Bengaluru’s founder Kempegowda outside the city airport on Saturday.

The bronze statue when fully constructed will be the third-tallest statue in the state. It is projected to be completed next year at an estimated cost of Rs 78 crore.

Here is how twitter reacted to the news of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa performing ‘bhoomi puja’ at the construction site on June 27:

Activist and actor Chetan Kumar accused the state government of wasting the taxpayer’s money.



Karnataka govt wastes Rs. 80 cr of taxpayer money on vacuous 23-acre, 108-ft #Kempegowda #statue launched today Public funds shouldnt be used for statue gimmicks Kempegowda's legacy can be preserved by replenishing city lakes/water bodies & improving infrastructure w/ Rs. 80 cr — Chetan Kumar (@ChetanAhimsa) June 27, 2020

Political commentator Tinu Cherian Abraham sarcastically questioned the lack of social distancing at the event.



Bhoomi Pooja for Kempegowda statue at Bengaluru airport. Thank you for maintaining the social distancing!

https://t.co/JSERdiejcf pic.twitter.com/uAcQbpnS0T — Tinu Cherian Abraham (@tinucherian) June 28, 2020

Revathy Ashok. who works on public policy and with start-ups, was quick to outpoint that the government's priorities were out of place.



Is this priority for the city now ? When thousands are jobless,without food, shelter &many dying ?Very sad reflection of our focus.we cld HC put this money aside to reimagine a more sustainable city. No words to describe how it feels .@BPACofficial .@drashwathcn .@CMofKarnataka https://t.co/NZG1FhwT5m — Revathy Ashok (@RevathyAshok) June 28, 2020

Several others asked if the statue had to be a priority project when the world is facing a health emergency.

⁦@BSYCM⁩ ⁦@narendramodi⁩ . BS Yediyurappa performs ‘bhoomi puja’ for 108-ft tall Kempegowda statue. This is the priority for government of K’taka there are shortage of beds but they want statue https://t.co/O7SYNIBmNb — Suresh Kolsur (@skolsur) June 28, 2020

A twitter user expressed that the founder of Bengaluru, Kempegowda would be proud if the government focused on better roads and infrastructure.

