BSY's Kempegowda statue inaugural draws flak on Twitter

Backlash on Twitter over B S Yediyurappa laying the foundation of the 108-ft-tall Kempegowda statue in Bengaluru

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 29 2020, 18:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2020, 18:00 ist
Spatikapuri mutt Nanjavadhoota Swami, sri adichunchanagiri Nirmalananda swamiji, Suttur Sri Shivaratrishvara Deshikendra Swami, Former Prime Minister HD Devegowda, Chief Minister B S Yediurappa and KPCC President D K Shivakumar during the inauguration of laying foundation stone for the 108-feet-tall Kempegowda statue. DH Photo

Netizens took to Twitter to express anguish over the Chief Minister's inauguration of the 108-ft-tall statue of Bengaluru’s founder Kempegowda outside the city airport on Saturday.

The bronze statue when fully constructed will be the third-tallest statue in the state. It is projected to be completed next year at an estimated cost of Rs 78 crore.

Here is how twitter reacted to the news of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa performing ‘bhoomi puja’ at the construction site on June 27:

Activist and actor Chetan Kumar accused the state government of wasting the taxpayer’s money.
 

 

Political commentator Tinu Cherian Abraham sarcastically questioned the lack of social distancing at the event.
 

 

Revathy Ashok. who works on public policy and with start-ups, was quick to outpoint that the government's priorities were out of place.
 

 

Several others asked if the statue had to be a priority project when the world is facing a health emergency.

 

A twitter user expressed that the founder of Bengaluru, Kempegowda would be proud if the government focused on better roads and infrastructure.
 

 

