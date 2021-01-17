BU begins admission process for PG courses online

Bangalore University begins admission process for PG courses online

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 17 2021, 00:21 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2021, 02:27 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

Bangalore University (BU) has begun the admission process for post-graduate courses for 2020-21 on their online platform.

All admission procedures right from the notification to payment of fees will be done online, varsity officials said.

The varsity said in a statement that it has received 15,539 applications, 20% more than last year. It has 58 PG departments and 14 PG Certificate/Diploma courses.

It resolved objections concerning the merit list, while the vice-chancellor had addressed admission procedure and seat allocation for more than 3,000 applications online.

The first round of seat allocation will start from January 18 and students can visit BU’s website for the detailed timetable of the admission process.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bangalore University

What's Brewing

Tiger's bumper bite at Bannerghatta goes viral

Tiger's bumper bite at Bannerghatta goes viral

Are young actors overthrowing Bollywood’s Top Six?

Are young actors overthrowing Bollywood’s Top Six?

Phishing alert: How to detect fake job offers

Phishing alert: How to detect fake job offers

How hitchhiking worms choose their 'vehicles'

How hitchhiking worms choose their 'vehicles'

 