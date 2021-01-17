Bangalore University begins admission process for PG courses online

Bangalore University (BU) has begun the admission process for post-graduate courses for 2020-21 on their online platform.

All admission procedures right from the notification to payment of fees will be done online, varsity officials said.

The varsity said in a statement that it has received 15,539 applications, 20% more than last year. It has 58 PG departments and 14 PG Certificate/Diploma courses.

It resolved objections concerning the merit list, while the vice-chancellor had addressed admission procedure and seat allocation for more than 3,000 applications online.

The first round of seat allocation will start from January 18 and students can visit BU’s website for the detailed timetable of the admission process.