BBMP changes explanation on dumping mud into Hosakerehalli lake

The BBMP on Thursday offered an entirely new reason for dumping hundreds of tonnes of mud into Hosakerehalli lake for the past four months.

Initially, it was claimed that the bund was being constructed to facilitate the movement of trucks deployed for desilting the lake. However, it has now been said that the temporary bund was built to divert the drains.

“The bund was needed to temporarily stop the water for easing the construction of a diversion drain,” said Ravindra P N, BBMP Special Commissioner (Projects).

Ravindra had visited Hosakerehalli lake on Thursday to study the condition of the waterbody, which was stuffed with loads of mud and debris by contractors and corrupt engineers.

“From Hosakerehalli lake, no permanent road will be constructed inside the lake. Only temporary mounds of mud is (being) prepared for the movement of tippers and machinery for removing debris and silt. After the removal of silt, temporary mounds of mud will be removed,” read the BBMP’s poster placed at the lake on Tuesday.

No tender

The BBMP changed its stand after it came to light that the civic body did not complete the tender formalities for desilting of the lake.

Special Commissioner Ravindra said the BBMP has taken up de-weeding and desilting of Hosakerehalli lake for Rs 9 crore. “A tender has been floated and it currently awaits administrative approval,” he told reporters.

The civic body is finding it "safer" to change its explanation rather than reveal the original plan since the sewage diversion plant has been approved by the government and work is currently underway.