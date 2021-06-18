BBMP chief honoured with Rotary Exemplars Recognition Award

Honouring the commendable community service rendered by some citizens and organisations of Bengaluru, the Rotary Club of Bangalore presented its much-awaited annual ‘Exemplars Recognition’ award on Wednesday at a virtual event.

The award, in collaboration with Deccan Herald, has identified entities and individuals who had gone beyond the call of duty to render services despite difficulties caused by the pandemic.

This year, as many as eight individuals, including BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, and organisations were presented with the award in various categories.

The nominations for Exemplars 2021 was sought through Deccan Herald and Prajavani, media partners of the event.

An independent jury consisting of two eminent personalities of the city — Brigadier Jagadeesh and Paola Ravishankar — selected the individuals for their incredible work.

Honoured with the ‘Citizen Extra Ordinaire’ award, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said: “It is not just me alone, but more than 15,000 personnel worked day and night tirelessly for the last few months for the greater good of the city. The situation was indeed challenging as the facilities we had were not meant to cope with the second wave. But all of us got together to ensure the safety of the city and its people. Hence, I dedicate this award to the people of Bengaluru and to the hardship they faced alongside the relentless work by doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and other supporting Covid warriors for making this possible.”

Success stories

Tejasvi Surya, MP, Bangalore South, who was the chief guest, congratulated the winners and said that such success stories will inspire all in rebuilding the city and reboot the economy that has been badly hit by the pandemic.

“We need not always look at historical figures to draw inspiration. There is abundant inspiration if you look around us. There are many people doing some amazing work.

"It is the duty of the society to recognise such people and honour them so that others will emulate their example," he said.

The other awardees included Collins Aerospace-Corporate Citizen, E Vidyaloka-Outstanding NGO, J Manjunath-Environment Conservation, Shivalinga Maruti Ganadar-Pride of Work, Devdutt Padikkal-Youth Icon, and Sahar Mansoor-Startup Success, a media release said.