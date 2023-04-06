BBMP chief reviews city’s flood preparedness ahead of monsoon

BBMP chief reviews flood preparedness ahead of monsoon

  • Apr 06 2023, 03:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2023, 05:56 ist
The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority has identified 200 sensitive areas in the city at a high risk of floods. Credit: DH File Photo

A day after rains wreaked havoc in certain areas of Bengaluru, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath conducted a review of flood-prevention projects designed for the monsoon season.

Currently, the BBMP has undertaken 512 stormwater drain projects, including desilting and strengthening of rajakaluves, at an estimated cost of Rs 2,000 crore.

The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority has identified 200 sensitive areas in the city at a high risk of floods. 

At a recent meeting, officers were directed to clear silt in such areas. Though the BBMP set aside funds to desilt primary, secondary, and tertiary drains, the history of fake billing generated at zonal and ward levels has raised concerns over ensuring the works are actually carried out.

It is learnt that the BBMP plans to change the contract conditions for the cleanliness of roadside drains and footpaths to prevent duplication of work. Currently, shields and tractors are assigned to maintain roadside drains and footpaths in every ward.

Instead of tractors, the BBMP plans to use trucks. 

