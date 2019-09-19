BBMP engineer suspended for negligence

DH News Service
DH News Service, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 19 2019, 00:12am ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2019, 00:36am ist
DH File Photo

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar on Wednesday suspended an engineer for his negligence in fixing the dug up Varthur-Gunjur road.

The punishment comes after a mother-child duo met with an accident and suffered injuries in front of a flour mill on the road.

The commissioner also ordered the officials to work overnight to fix the road.

“Unfortunate that a mother and child suffered due to negligence of officers on Varthur-Gunjur road. Engineer has been suspended for negligence and action taken against executive engineer. This is our ZERO TOLERANCE policy... My heartfelt sympathies to injured,” the commissioner tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, Kumar said: “BBMP has immediately asphalted this stretch in front of the flour mill. This major road was dug up by #BWSSB for laying pipelines on both sides and restoration was in progress. I have instructed officers to work overnight and restore road to motorable condition by tomorrow (Thursday) morning.”

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get the top news in your inbox
GET IT
BBMP
Comments (+)
 