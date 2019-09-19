BBMP engineer suspended for negligence

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar on Wednesday suspended an engineer for his negligence in fixing the dug up Varthur-Gunjur road.

The punishment comes after a mother-child duo met with an accident and suffered injuries in front of a flour mill on the road.

The commissioner also ordered the officials to work overnight to fix the road.

“Unfortunate that a mother and child suffered due to negligence of officers on Varthur-Gunjur road. Engineer has been suspended for negligence and action taken against executive engineer. This is our ZERO TOLERANCE policy... My heartfelt sympathies to injured,” the commissioner tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, Kumar said: “BBMP has immediately asphalted this stretch in front of the flour mill. This major road was dug up by #BWSSB for laying pipelines on both sides and restoration was in progress. I have instructed officers to work overnight and restore road to motorable condition by tomorrow (Thursday) morning.”