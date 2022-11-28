BBMP moots action plan for 2,500 ward works

The BBMP has drawn up an action plan comprising of 2,543 works, most of which would be undertaken at the ward level.

In a praiseworthy move, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has made the ward-wise plans accessible to citizens by publishing the ‘Programme of Works’ (PoW) on its website. The civic body has set aside Rs 867 crore for the project this year.

The PoW is an annual grant released for each of the 243 wards for undertaking basic works such as cleaning drains, fixing streetlights, and improving footpaths and bylanes etc. In the absence of corporators this year, too, the BBMP had prepared the action plan by consulting legislators, it is learnt.

Wards located in the city’s peripheries and are known for poor infrastructure have received an average of Rs 4 crore, while the ones that are in the city centre have received Rs 3 crore each. Currently, the BBMP is in the process of floating tenders to execute the works.

Some of the works that are part of the action plan include the repair of footpaths, filling of potholes, desilting of drains, maintenance of borewells, engaging tractors and labourers, supplying drinking water through tankers, construction of drains, providing LED streetlights, development programmes for the economically weaker sections, etc.

A glance through the action plan shows each work ranges from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore. This could also be because the works that cost less than Rs 1 crore can be tendered out, approved, and cleared for payments by the zonal chief engineer. Any work that costs more than Rs 1 crore requires approvals from the higher authorities at different stages of implementation.

Doubts crop up

Abdul Aleem, president of Changemakers of Kanakapura Road, said the action plan may not fully address the problems faced by the residents on the ground.

“The BBMP should have given an opportunity to share their inputs through ward committees. These funds are spent by engineers without considering the actual problem on the ground. Money is spent on redoing the same works in the same places,” he said.

Girinath said the civic body has made the information on ward-wise action plans available in the public domain to ensure the money is spent efficiently. “The ward committees can actively participate during the implementation of these works,” he added.