BBMP’s meet on aid to pothole victims invites HC’s ire

The BBMP will face contempt of court action for conducting a meeting to decide on the implementation of the high court order to compensate accident victims due to potholes, the high court warned.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur gave the warning while hearing a public interest litigation on the pothole issue.

Coming down heavily on the Palike for not complying with its order on compensation for pothole victims even after three months, the chief justice said: “They are saying that they will challenge the order before the Supreme Court. We are not against challenging our order. But the court will not tolerate politicians holding a meeting to decide on the implementation of our order.”

BBMP’s advocate K N Puttegowda filed an affidavit stating that at the meeting of the mayor, deputy mayor and leader of opposition in the council on Tuesday, a resolution was passed to place the issue before the council’s general body meeting to take a decision.

Examining the affidavit, the chief justice slammed the civic body and said: “Right now, straight away, I will issue contempt notice against all those who took part in the meeting. You should tell me the names of those who took the decision.”

Saying that the politicians should not decide on the implementation of the court’s order, the chief justice warned: “If you do not give their names, I will collect it on my own and will issue the notice.”

Following this, Puttegowda repeatedly prayed the court for a week’s time to come back with a proper response and promised that he would convey the court’s opinion to the mayor and others immediately.

Refusing the grant even a day, Justice Oka said the court had decided to teach the BBMP a lesson.

“You should advise the local body on responding to a court’s order. Ask your mayor to look into the Bombay High Court’s contempt orders against Bruhanmumbai Corporation,” the chief justice told the BBMP advocate.

Finally, the court directed the BBMP advocate to withdraw the resolution on the order compliance and give it the name of those who participated in the meeting in the next hearing. The matter will be heard on Thursday.