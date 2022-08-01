BBMP’s promise of rain-readiness exposed as Bengaluru flooded again 

A week after BBMP boss Tushar Girinath assured that the city will not face rain damages, heavy downpour flooded many parts of Bengaluru on Saturday night.

On July 24, Girinath proclaimed that the city would not face major flooding problems as the civic body has taken adequate measures. He spoke about the regular cleaning of major and minor drains. “We may not face major rain damages because primary drains are being desilted,” he had said.

It didn’t take long for the claim to ring hollow.

Hundreds of residents in at least 10 residential areas of southern Bengaluru, along with civic workers, spent the night draining the rainwater that had gushed into their homes.

The rainfall caused lakes to overflow, calling the BBMP’s bluff on desilting stormwater drains. So bad was the situation that the arterial Bannerghatta Road and surrounding streets remained flooded after a moderate spell of rain on Sunday afternoon.

Power cuts, tree falls

The rain also triggered power cuts and tree falls. S Madhav, a resident of Anugraha Layout near Bommanahalli, said the area was filled with four-feet-deep water by 9 pm on Saturday.

“The BBMP had sent workers who had to stay put the whole night because the water drained only early in the morning,” he said. His house was among the 100 buildings inundated in the layout for the third time this year.

“BBMP engineers are coming up with a plan for their respective divisions without looking at the overall requirement of the city. How much rain does the city receive? What kind of drain infrastructure is required to tackle the rains? These key questions are never part of the BBMP’s design,” he lamented.

Salman, a resident of Yelachenahalli, said at least 50 houses were flooded after the overnight rain. “The drain here is inadequate to take the water that is flowing from three directions, including JP Nagar and Kanakapura Main Road. It’s a kaccha drain. The BBMP has not sanctioned funds to build concrete walls around it,” he said.

The BBMP control room received complaints of flooding from 10 places, including Vasanthnagar, Rajajinagar and Puttenahalli Signal.