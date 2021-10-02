BBMP to restore roads dug up by BWSSB in outer wards

In a huge relief to residents in the city outskirts, the BBMP will repair and restore roads dug up in the peripheral wards by the BWSSB.

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has been laying potable water and sanitary pipes in the newly added localities. But prolonged delays in re-laying and asphalting the dug-up roads have inconvenienced citizens.

Stating that the road repair works will begin next month, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta told mediapersons: “As per our estimation, roads spanning two kilometres were either dug up or cut to lay the separate potable water and sewerage pipeline.

“Now, the state government has released special grants to repair these roads. We have already prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and the tender process is underway. Hopefully, the work will begin in various wards in KR Pura and Mahadevapura limits by next month.”

Gupta said he held a meeting with chief engineers of all the eight zones and officers from 27 subdivisions.

“Repair work along the major roads is under progress and we have made plans to complete them in the next 10 days,” Gupta said, adding that Revenue Minister R Ashoka has instructed them to complete ward-level roads within 25 days.

