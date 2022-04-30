BBMP vows to hold vaccination camps in apartments  

With over three lakh people yet to get the second Covid jab, the BBMP has vowed to hold vaccination camps at apartment complexes and residential layouts following requests from Residents Welfare Associations (RWA).

Officials said they have adequate vaccine stock to inoculate all eligible citizens, including those who fall in the 12 to 18 age group.

In a virtual meeting with RWAs and Bangalore Apartment Federation (BAF), BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Dr Thrilok Chandra sought for contact tracing and spreading awareness about precautionary doses and pediatric vaccination.

He said the BBMP could conduct camps for 100 per cent coverage.

Chandra also said the BBMP would work with RWAs to collect sewage samples from large apartment complexes for genomic surveillance.

Responding to a flood of questions from the public, Chandra said the civic body would release revised guidelines after consulting with the state and central governments.

ILI, SARI cases to be tested

Hospitals must conduct the Covid test on patients with Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) coming to the outpatient department and as in-patients, the BBMP has instructed.

At a meeting with hospital representatives, Palike officials reiterated that the 10% reservation of beds at private hospitals will stay relevant.

While meeting with mall and hotel owners separately, civic officials pressed for the enforcement of Covid-Appropriate Behavior (CAB), besides confirming double-dose vaccination of those entering cinema halls, malls, restaurants, and hotels.

Marshals have also been asked to patrol business areas with high footfall.

