BCU Gandhi Jayanti Row: Govt seeks explanation from VC

The state higher education department has sought an explanation from Bengaluru Central University (BCU) vice-chancellor for not celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2.

State higher education minister C N Ashwath Narayan told reporters on Wednesday that he sought an explanation from the vice-chancellor Prof S Japhet in the issue.

‘Wrong decision’

“I had inquired with the vice-chancellor, and he told that they wanted to delay the celebrations to conduct it on a more large-scale. It is wrong on the part of a government-run institute not to celebrate the national festival. I have sought an explanation from him on this,” the minister said.

It can be recalled that Bengaluru Central University did not celebrate Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, drawing flak from students, staff and syndicate members of the university. The officials of the university had also told that the celebrations were postponed following oral instructions from the vice-chancellor Prof S Japhet.

DH reported the same on October 3 and following the report, officials from the higher education department told that a detailed report was submitted to minister on the day of the media report.

Meaningful celebrations

Meanwhile, Prof Japhet said the celebrations were postponed as they wanted to celebrate it in a meaningful way, involving all students.

He said the university had scheduled the celebrations on Thursday, and that he had already sent a report to the minister and the higher education department.