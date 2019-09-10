BDA asks Parameshwara to vacate official residence

The Bangalore Development Authority on Monday asked former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara to vacate its quarters in Rajamahal Vilas Extension within a week. Currently, the said quarters have been allotted to Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The notice to Parameshwara reads: “The said residence has been allocated to Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai as his residence office on September 3. So, we request you to handover the said house to the BDA within a week along with the paid receipt of the water and electricity bills.”

The BDA has allocated the residence at 94/A, Rajamahal Vilas Extension, Sadhashivanagar, Bengaluru, on a rental basis.