BDA's internet service snapped over pending bill

Under pressure over the mandatory e-CD reports for site registrations, BDA officials are virtually denied of internet service due to pending bills.

Official sources said the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has Rs 12.5 lakh pending bill from March, which has forced the service provider company to cut off the service.

As most of BDA and sub-offices have adapted e-mode, this disconnection has affected its various works.

“We have made e-CD report mandatory for site registrations. But the internet connection has been snapped over the past week, affecting the registration process,” a senior official of BDA said.

However, BDA systems department officials said they were in the process of adopting the free internet service provided by the government.

“We have voluntarily snapped the internet connection temporarily. Adopting the free internet service provided by the government will benefit the BDA, as the users have to access government websites only. There might be some small problems. Shortly we will be switching back to BSNL service as its reliable. Since we also have free Wi-Fi facility in our office, there was no major trouble,” Chethan, BDA systems manager, told DH.

According to sources, there was also a discussion in the BDA to avail the service from a private firm. However, due to the safety issue, now the authority has decided to clear the dues and stick to the BSNL by requesting it to give the speed equal to the one provided by private firms.