Bengalurean new international president of Y’s Men International

Bengalurean, philanthropist and Chairman of Hindustan Aviation Academy in Bengaluru Dr K C Samuel has assumed charge as the International President of Y’s Men International at a ceremony at Aarhus, Denmark on July 5. Dr Samuel was installed as the international president for the centenary year by Hendry Grindheim, Past International President, Y’s Men International.

Dr Samuel said, “Y’s Men” has become synonymous with selfless service and sacrificial giving. It has touched and lifted the lives of thousands of people across the world for over a century by acknowledging it as our duty”.

Dr Samuel has been with the Y’s Men movement for over 40 years. He has held almost all leadership positions in the movement and was bestowed with many awards for his meritorious performance, including Elmer Crowe Award and International President’s award for the best Area President in 2018-19. He is currently a member of Y’s Men Club of Bangalore.