Bengaluru: 110 mm rain in Doddabidarakallu

Parts of northern Bengaluru received intense spells of rainfall on Wednesday night and in the early hours of Thursday.

Data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) showed that Bengaluru North received about 25 mm of rainfall on Wednesday night alone. The BBMP's Doddabidarakallu ward, which witnessed flash floods after the eponymous lake breached, received a staggering 110 mm of rainfall. Chikkabidarakallu received about 101 mm of rainfall, Madavara 73 mm and Yeshwantpur 54 mm.