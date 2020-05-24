Asked to make a chain, labourer flees with gold

Bengaluru: Asked to make a chain, labourer flees with gold

  • May 24 2020, 15:27 ist
  May 24 2020

A 25-year-old man escaped with more than 65 grams of gold from his goldsmith boss who handed him the metal to make a chain.

Goldsmith Ashok Vaishnav filed a police complaint, saying his employee Biswanath Roy took away gold worth Rs 3.15 lakh.

Vaishnav (42) runs a gold manufacturing store at BT Street in Anchepet off Avenue Road.

Around 11 am on May 9, Roy, a resident of West Bengal, received around 68 grams of gold from Vaishnav to make a gold chain. Vaishnav had accommodated the employees in his stores, among them was Roy.

Vaishnav did not go to the shop the next day, a Sunday, but as he entered the shop on Monday, he did not find Roy, who has been working with Vaishnav for over a year. The other labourers told him they did not see Roy since the previous night.

An officer said a cheating case has been taken up. 

