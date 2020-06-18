Bengaluru: BBMP bans construction on lakes

BBMP banned any construction or development in lakes and said that the water bodies shall not be used for any purpose other than collecting water.

Quoting the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) directions from 2014 and 2016, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said that construction of any structure in lake area or any construction that affects the natural flow of water is prohibited.

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar has also invoked Section 12 of the Karnataka Lake Conservation and Development Authority Act, 2014 to issue the new directions.

Noting that the revised master plan 2015 also prohibits such constructions, the circular has directed the BBMP officials to ensure that the rules are not violated.

Among the 18 rules issued is the prohibition of exploitation of lake water for irrigation and any other use. No commercial activities shall be allowed in the lakes and no activity that harms the water body should be permitted.

No commercial activity will be permitted in 30 km zone around the lake area. Dumping of construction waste is also banned. Similarly, no comercial, entertainment or industrial activity can be undertaken, the circular stated.