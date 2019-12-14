Bengaluru: Chain-snatchers now ride rented scooters

Chain-snatchers are now riding rented scooters and using lethal weapons to rob their victims, especially women.

On December 9, two men riding a Bounce scooter waylaid an elderly woman named Sarojamma at TC Palya in KR Puram. The duo assaulted her, while she was walking with her granddaughter, and fled with her gold chain.

The incident was caught on CCTV camera. The KR Puram police have written to the bike rental company seeking details.

Reacting to the news, Bounce in a statement expressed regret at the incident.

"We are working with the police to identify and help them catch the culprits at the earliest. We will evaluate this incident and take corrective measures accordingly."