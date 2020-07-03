Bengaluru cop dies in bike crash

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS,
  • Jul 03 2020, 00:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2020, 01:30 ist
Representative image.

A constable attached with the Bellandur police station died after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a tree at Chikka Bellandur near Whitefield on Wednesday night.

The victim is Somalingappa Mali (32), a resident of Varthur and native of Vijayapura district.

Mali was on his way to the Whitefield police station around 9.30 pm when he lost control of the vehicle. He hit a roadside tree at a curve and sustained severe injuries. A passerby who witnessed the accident alerted the nearby Varthur police. But by the time they reached the spot, Mali had died, the police said.

“We have taken up a case and further probe is on. His body has been handed over to his family after an autopsy on Thursday morning,” an investigating officer said.

