Bengaluru cops optimise service roads along ORR to streamline traffic

In light of the ongoing metro work at Silk Board, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has initiated a plan to streamline traffic along the Outer Ring Road (ORR), specifically between Silk Board and the Hebbal flyover, ensuring unhindered and smooth vehicular movement.

The ongoing metro work at Silk Board has eaten away space in the main carriage way, forcing the traffic police to implement a system to optimise the service roads along the ORR from Thursday.

They have converted the service roads around the ORR into one-way streets. In addition, they redirected buses to service roads to further alleviate traffic congestion.

Goods vehicles and other heavy motor vehicles are also banned from these service roads and the ORR during peak hours.

They also banned parking on the service roads, which caused much of the traffic congestion. This move could potentially reduce about 25 per cent of the congestion, said a senior traffic official.

Given that a large number of office goers commute on roads on the East and Southeast areas of the city, places like Agara lake, Iblur junction, Bellandur, and Kalamandir at Marathahalli pose problem for authorities, said Dr M A Saleem, Special Commissioner (Traffic).

“Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday are the three busiest days with the highest traffic volume along the ORR in these areas, so there is a greater focus on regulating traffic during these days to make it easier for office goers to travel,” he said.

Traffic policemen have been posted along the entire stretch of the ORR from Silk Board to Hebbal to monitor traffic. This has been aided by the opening of two new traffic police stations in Bellandur and Mahadevapura and close to 80 new traffic policemen being deployed along this stretch, he added.

The traffic diversion and intervention is expected to go on for another year, till the metro work is complete.