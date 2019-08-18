1 dead, 4 hurt as fire breaks out in furniture factory

A worker was suffocated while four others escaped with injuries when a fire broke out in a furniture factory in DJ Halli in the wee hours of Saturday.

Deceased Mullar was a native of Uttar Pradesh. Gulmar, Nazeer, Muneer and Muzbair are recovering in a hospital. Police have booked factory owner Mansoor Khan for negligence.

Police said the fire broke out around 3.30 am when all the workers were asleep.

Soon after, four workers rushed to the terrace to raise an alarm but Mullar went to the toilet to take shelter.

A short circuit is suspected to have triggered the accident.

Five workers were sleeping inside the building. Soon after the fire broke out, neighbours noticed and alerted the fire brigade before rushing to the spot and dousing the blaze in three hours. The injured were rushed to Ambedkar Hospital.

Police said there were ten workers in the factory. Five were on leave. All were given shelter in the building with no fire safety measures in place. The fire rapidly spread all over the premises due to stock clothes and cushion material. Police have arrested Khan.