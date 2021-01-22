17-year-old raped by 'social media friend', 3 others in Bengaluru

Two 17-year-old girls were sexually assaulted in separate incidents in South Bengaluru. Police have registered both the cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

One of the girls, a second-year PUC student, was allegedly raped by her social media friend and three of his friends. She often chatted with him and gave him her phone number.

Four days ago, her grandfather found out that she hadn't returned home at night, and went looking for her. When night patrolmen asked him what he was doing outside at that hour, he told them about his missing granddaughter.

Police launched an investigation and discovered that the girl had gone to meet her social media friend who introduced her to three of his friends. The four men got physical with her while three others supported them. Police have arrested all the seven people.

In the other case, the underage girl eloped with a 25-year-old man, and they moved to another city.

Based on her parents' complaint, police tracked down the girl and her boyfriend after he updated his Aadhaar card. The girl is pregnant and her boyfriend has been arrested.