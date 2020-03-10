2 Mysureans held for stealing Rs 50K from Bengaluru shop

Police have arrested two residents of Mysuru who allegedly stole Rs 50,000 from a stationery store by diverting the attention of the owner.

Dilip, 34, and Mastan, 38, are accused of stealing the money from SLN Enterprises, located in southern Bengaluru’s Ittamadu on March 2.

Lokesh, 44, the shopkeeper, said in a police complaint that a man came to his store around 11 am that day, asking for six notebooks. He bought the notebooks by paying in cash but returned 15 minutes later and sought another brand. Lokesh obliged him.

Ten minutes later, another man arrived at the store, asking for thermocol. Lokesh showed him a thermocol but the customer asked for a thicker one. Lokesh took him into his warehouse and showed the stock.

The customer asked him to get the item and paid him Rs 500. Meanwhile, another customer came looking for a cardboard box. Lokesh also took him into the warehouse. But when he returned after a few minutes, he saw the three men leaving on two scooters. He suspected something amiss and checked the cash box. Rs 50,000 had been stolen.

Police arrested Dilip and Mastan following a complaint by Lokesh. They said the suspects were auto drivers who often came to Bengaluru to commit thefts and go back to Mysuru. They travelled by train and rode rented scooters to find their targets. Police believe the duo committed similar crimes in Vijayanagar and other parts of Bengaluru. Efforts are underway to arrest the third suspect.