250 stolen phones almost sold for Rs 9 lakh

250 stolen phones almost sold for Rs 9 lakh: All Android devices, no iPhone

Police learnt that the smartphones had been stolen from different places in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 07 2021, 00:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2021, 03:14 ist
Credit: Special Arrangement

Bengaluru police have seized 250 stolen smartphones that were just about to be sold to a dealer in Kerala for Rs 9 lakh. 

On August 4, Kalasipalya police intercepted a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (registration number KA 41/MB 9880) on AV Road near Chamarajpet. Three men were sitting inside with two large bags. A search revealed the presence of scores of smartphones in the bags. Hidden deep inside were three machetes. 

One of the men — identified as Raju, 25, from Anantapur — acknowledged the ownership of the car but didn’t give a satisfactory answer about the phones or the machetes. The men were taken to the police station, and an investigation was conducted. 

Police learnt that the smartphones — all Android devices, no iPhone — had been stolen from different places in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. 

Their main supplier, a man from Andhra Pradesh, had despatched them to Raju and his accomplice, a Hyderabad native named Mohammed Rafiq, 36. Raju and Rafiq added some of the smartphones they themselves had stolen in Bengaluru to the haul and pitched it to Nisamuddin, a 36-year-old man from Thiruvananthapuram who intended to sell them in Kerala. 

When the gang was caught, Raju and Rafiq were negotiating the price with Nisamuddin. They wanted Rs 9 lakh for 250 phones. 

A manhunt has been launched for the main supplier, said Chandrakanth L T, the inspector of the Kalasipalya police station. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
stolen
Andhra Pradesh
Telangana
Android phone
iPhone

What's Brewing

NASA Mars rover collects rock in search of alien life

NASA Mars rover collects rock in search of alien life

DH Toon | Casteism: India's worst open secret

DH Toon | Casteism: India's worst open secret

This Maharashtra district is now Covid-free

This Maharashtra district is now Covid-free

Canada's Quinn becomes first trans Olympic medallist

Canada's Quinn becomes first trans Olympic medallist

A day of mixed emotions for Bajrang Punia's family

A day of mixed emotions for Bajrang Punia's family

Afghan civilians asked to leave but have nowhere to go

Afghan civilians asked to leave but have nowhere to go

This lady has a treasure trove of 60K vintage tin boxes

This lady has a treasure trove of 60K vintage tin boxes

Medal lost but history made by women's hockey team

Medal lost but history made by women's hockey team

Why Deepak Punia's coach was expelled from Tokyo Games

Why Deepak Punia's coach was expelled from Tokyo Games

Anderson surpasses Kumble's tally of 619 Test wickets

Anderson surpasses Kumble's tally of 619 Test wickets

 