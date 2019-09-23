50-yr-old commits suicide, alleging harassment at work

A 50-year-old man committed suicide in western Bengaluru on Saturday, leaving behind a purported suicide note alleging “mental harassment”

at work, police said.

Sathish, a resident of Girinagar, worked for a private firm which is in the hospitality and management business. He didn’t go to work on Saturday, choosing to stay at home. In the afternoon, he allegedly hanged himself in his bedroom.

The suicide came to light when his mother peeped through the window around 2.30 pm. She called Sathish’s wife, Krupa B R, who was away at work. Krupa rushed back home and found her husband dead.

The suicide letter

She discovered a suicide letter from a showcase. The suicide note, signed by Sathish, purportedly blames Alok Kumar, the proprietor of the company he worked for, and Thammaiah, the human resource manager. Sathish alleged that Kumar and Thammaiah had been harassing him mentally.

Krupa later lodged a complaint at the Byatarayanapura police station, seeking action against Kumar and Thammaiah. Police have booked the duo under the Indian Penal Code section 306 (abetment to suicide).

A team of police officials went to question Kumar and Thammaiah but did not find them there. The duo’s mobile phones are switched off, police said and added that they were making efforts to track them down.