6 bouncers beat up customer over song, face music

The city police have booked six staff members of a pub for assaulting a 36-year-old man during a brawl over playing a particular song on the night of June 6.

The incident happened around 12.30 am at Tycoon Bar and Restaurant on McGrath Road in Ashok Nagar.

On June 6, Sreekanth V, an entrepreneur-cum-event manager, met a few friends at the bar for food and drinks. The total bill came up to Rs 5,000.

“Since 11 pm, I was requesting the DJ to play the Kannada song “Tagaru Tagaru,” but he kept on playing Hindi songs. After I repeatedly requested, he played the song only for two seconds,” Sreekanth told DH.

When questioned, the DJ allegedly told Sreekanth that he would oblige if Sreekanth paid him Rs 5000. Enraged Sreekanth told the DJ that his bill had already come up to Rs 5000 and demanded the DJ play his song.

Then all hell broke loose as six bouncers thrashed Sreekanth, who was also hit on his head by a beer bottle. A battered and bruised Sreekanth was later thrown out of the pub.

After the incident at the pub, Sreekanth approached the Ashok Nagar police and filed a complaint. The next morning, Sreekanth went to Bowring Hospital and also had a medical examination done as he had pain in his head.

Following the assault, police booked six staff of Tycoon under IPC sections 323, voluntarily causing hurt, and 324, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons, and detained two of them for questioning.

Further investigations are underway.

Tycoon’s version

Aadhi Narayana, who runs Tycoon, told DH that the customer demanded to play the song around 1.05 am, when it was closing time.

“When we denied, telling him that we close down at 1:00 am, he created a ruckus and threatened to complain. We told him to go ahead with his complaint,” Narayana said.