6 SDPI activists arrested for attacking RSS member in Bengaluru

Kalasipalya police have arrested six Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activists for the attempted murder of an RSS member.

The arrested persons had attacked Varun Bhopala (34), a resident of Sarakki in JP Nagar, while he was on his way to his father's shop near JC Road after attending a pro-CAA event organised by the RSS and other pro-Hindu organisations. The attack happened on December 22, 2019.

Police commissioner Bhaskar Rao said the arrested are Irfan alias Mohammed Irfan (33), Syed Akbar alias Mechanic Akbar (46), Syed Siddiq Akbar (30), Akbar Basha (27), Sanaulla Sharif (28) and Sadiq UL Ameen (39) - all residents of KG Halli in East and North Bengaluru.

Rao said the arrested wanted to attack and kill the leaders who took part in the pro-CAA event. They initially pelted seven stones to scatter the crowd so that they can attack the leaders, but they failed. Later, they saw Varun walking out of the crowd wearing a saffron shirt. So the arrested followed him and attacked him with lethal weapons. Assuming he is dead, the gang fled on their bikes towards Bidadi.

''The SDPI activists were funded by their leaders to create a disturbance, kill Hindu organisation leaders,'' Rao said. "I have formed a special team to investigate in-depth about the SDPI activities and take necessary action,'' he added.