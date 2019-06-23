ACB raids on govt officials throw up ill-gotten wealth

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials have unearthed ill-gotten wealth allegedly amassed by four government officials whom it raided on Friday, the agency said in a statement.

The ACB raided M B Narayanaswamy, Joint Commissioner, Commercial Taxes, Bengaluru; Dr Shivashankar, Deputy Manager, BAMUL; Arshad Pasha, Assistant Engineer, RDPR Department, Periyapatna, Mysuru, and Channegowda H S, Assistant Engineer, PWD, Hassan.

At Narayanaswamy’s residence, sleuths found documents of three sites, 45 acres of agricultural land, 123 gms of gold, 1.31 kg of silver, two tractors, three cars, 10 two-wheelers, several insurance policies and household implements worth Rs 13.53 lakh.

His 7,560-square foot, three-storey house was among the properties raided by the officials.

Documents related to four sites, 2.16 acres of agricultural land and 50 gms of gold were among the properties discovered at the residence of Dr Shivashankar. Besides, a car, a two-wheeler, fixed deposits worth Rs 30.6 lakh and Rs 5 lakh worth of household implements were also found.

Pasha’s residence threw up documents of five sites, seven acres of agricultural land, 428 gms of gold, 235 gms of silver, a two-wheeler and Rs 12.49 lakh worth of household items.

At Channegowda’s residence, ACB officials found documents pertaining to three sites, 3.6 acres of agricultural land, 293 gms of gold, 2.484 kg of silver, a car, two two-wheelers, LIC policies, deposits worth Rs 15 lakh and keys to a locker.

Based on the documents seized during the raids, ACB officials are looking for relevant information from other locations, the statement added.