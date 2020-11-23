Accused of rash driving, student tries to run neighbours over

A 21-year-old student allegedly tried to run over two neighbours when they questioned his "rash" driving.

Ayush, of Yelahanka, was reversing his car when it reportedly brushed against a stationary automobile in the parking lot of his apartment on Sunday afternoon. A woman living in the apartment saw him and tried to stop him but he allegedly knocked her down in an attempt to escape.

Another neighbour named Suraj rushed to the woman's rescue. But Ayush tried to run him over, too. In order to save himself, Suraj climbed the bonnet of the car and clenched the windscreen wiper. Ayush didn't stop and kept driving, eventually pushing Suraj down. Both the woman and Suraj sustained minor injuries, and filed a police complaint.

Yelahanka traffic police arrested Ayush for damaging a vehicle and negligent driving but released him on station bail after confiscating his licence.