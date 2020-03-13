ACP-rank officer passed probe information to Pujari

An ACP-rank police official in the city was passing information to Ravi Pujari regarding developments in his case, the fugitive gangster revealed during interrogation.

Pujari, arrested and brought to the city from Senegal in Africa, revealed to his interrogator that developments in his case, including details on the investigation, were passed on to him by an ACP-rank officer.

City police commissioner Bhaskar Rao, having learnt about the incident, wrote to DG&IG Praveen Sood, who ordered that action be initiated after a departmental inquiry.

Following the order, the officer in the central crime branch has been transferred to VVIP security and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against him to get more information on Pujari’s allegations.

Since the officer was in the CCB, which is handling the probe against Pujari, he has been transferred in order to facilitate a transparent investigation, Rao said.