Affair, money dispute behind Hosakerehalli murder; 5 held

Chandrashekar had borrowed Rs 2 lakh from the husband of his elder sister

  • Oct 26 2021, 01:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2021, 03:10 ist
Five people have been arrested for the murder of a Tempo Traveller driver in South Bengaluru last week. 

Chandrashekar alias Shekar, 44, was stabbed and beaten to death with a brick while returning home to RR Nagar on October 22. 

Police discovered that a financial dispute and Chandrashekar’s affair with the wife of the prime suspect, Bhaskar, 46, led to the murder. 

Bhaskar and Chandrashekar had been friends for 20 years. But things soured between them a few years ago when Bhaskar found out that Chandrashekar was wooing his wife. Bhaskar asked him to stay away from her but he wouldn’t listen. 

Then arose a financial dispute between them. Chandrashekar had borrowed Rs 2 lakh from the husband of his elder sister, Gowramma, and gave it to Bhaskar. When Chandrashekar asked for the money, Bhaskar became evasive. 

Bhaskar and his friends killed Chandrashekar in Hosakerehalli on October 22, police said.  

