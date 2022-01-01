After 80-odd crimes in 16 years, it’s Arrest No 17 for ‘Escape’ Karthik

A habitual burglar notorious for escaping from prison and police custody has been nabbed one more time.

It was Arrest No 17 for Karthik Kumar, 32, a Kalyan Nagar resident who’s earned the sobriquet ‘Escape’ Karthik, when Kamakshipalya

police nabbed him recently and recovered stolen gold jewellery worth Rs 11 lakh from his possession.

Police said that Karthik had taken to crime in 2005 at the tender age of 16 and was involved in a whopping 80 house-break thefts and a handful of robberies.

Kumar roamed the streets in the night and broke into houses where no lights were turned on. He also targeted locked houses during the daytime.

The prison break

He got the sobriquet ‘Escape Karthik’ in the police circles after he famously crept out of the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in 2008

hidden in a food van that had entered the prison complex to distribute meals. Police had caught him after 45 days. In 2010, he again sprang from police custody when taken for Mahazar (recreation of the crime scene).

The trigger for his latest arrest was a house burglary reported from Sunkadakatte, North Bengaluru, on August 2. The house owner, Savitramma, 41, had stepped out to get Covid vaccination when Karthik sneaked into her home and fled with Rs 1.2 lakh worth of valuables.

Kamakshipalya police, who took up the case, found five more cases reported in their jurisdiction and also in Basaveshwara Nagar and KP Agrahara.

