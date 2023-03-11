B'luru: Air hostess jumps from apartment building, dies

Air hostess jumps to death from 4th floor of apartment building in Bengaluru

Primary probe revealed the deceased worked at a reputed airline company and had come down to meet her friend in the city

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru ,
  • Mar 11 2023, 18:43 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2023, 18:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An air hostess, who flew down to the city from Dubai to meet her male friend, reportedly jumped to her death on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place on the premises of Renuka Residency in Koramangala locality.

The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Archana from Himachal Pradesh. She had jumped from the fourth floor of the apartment.

Preliminary investigations reveal that she worked for a reputed airline company and had come down from Dubai to meet her friend Adesh, a software professional.

Adesh hailed from Kerala and is working in Bengaluru. Police state that both were in a relationship for the past several years.

The body has been shifted to the Saint John's hospital. Sources said chances of foul play cannot be ruled out in the case. Details are awaited.

Suicide
Bengaluru news
air hostess
Airlines
Crime

