Alighting BMTC bus, doc loses balance, comes under the wheel

A 26-year-old doctor was killed on Thursday when he lost balance while getting down from a moving BMTC bus at the Shantinagar bus terminal and went under its wheels.

Dr Andanur Chinthan, a native of Mysuru and a tutor at the Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, had completed MBBS and was preparing for MD.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B R Ravikanthe Gowda said Chinthan boarded a Shivajinagar-bound BMTC bus at Shantinagar at 2.45 pm on Thursday. He asked conductor Anu if the bus was going to Majestic and got down when she answered in the negative.

Chinthan lost balance and fell even as the bus moved. Though passengers shouted frantically at the driver to stop the bus, Chinthan fell and his head went under the left rear wheel.

“Passengers rushed to help Chinthan, but he died on the spot. The driver moved the bus without locking the door that led to the accident,” Gowda said.

Basavaraj, an eyewitness to the incident, made a statement at the Wilson Garden police station, following which the driver of the bus Thayanna B, a resident of Kaggalipura, was arrested immediately. He was booked for causing death due to negligence.

The police shifted Chinthan’s body to the hospital for postmortem and alerted his family for further procedures.