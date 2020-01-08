Ammunition found on MEG campus; probe on

Officials of Madras Engineer Group found a large cache of ammunition at its Pulikeshinagar campus on Friday.

Following a complaint by MEG Chief Instructor Major Eshwaran, the Pulakeshinagar police have taken up a case and are investigating the matter. When DH contacted him for his response, he declined to comment.

In his complaint, Eshwaran said Sappar Chiranjeevi, duty officer and a soldier with the Madras Engineering Group and Center, found a large cache of ammunition around

6 pm on January 3.

The ammunition found included 7.62 mm ammunition, (20 rounds) unknown ammunition (20 rounds), air pistol ammunition (03 Rounds) and air pistol fired case (two). Chiranjeevi produced the ammunition before them, saying unknown people have kept it on the campus.

After bringing the matter to the attention of the senior officials, he contacted the police and handed the ammunition for further probe.

A senior police official said the ammunition has been sent to the forensic lab for further examination and the report is awaited. The police are also investigating as to how the ammunition reached the campus illegally and the purpose behind it.