Amulya gets default bail after 111 days of custody

The 5th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court (ACMM) granted bail to Amulya Leona, the woman arrested and remanded in judicial custody on charges of raising pro-Pakistan slogans in the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Prasanna R, the advocate representing Leona, told DH that the City Civil and Sessions Court had rejected the bail petition on Wednesday following submission of the public prosecutor that the investigating officer had not completed the investigation and the charge sheet was not filed.

A default bail application was filed earlier before the jurisdictional ACMM court on May 26 and another physical application was filed on June 2. Then the police submitted a charge sheet on June 3. Since the charge sheet was not submitted within 90 days she was granted default bail, Prasanna added.

The process is on to release her from the judicial custody.

The 19-year-old journalism student was booked for sedition after she allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans during an anti-CAA rally at Freedom Park on February 20.