Animal rights activists attacked

A 26-year-old animal rights activist was attacked, abused and threatened by the owner of a pet shop when she went with her colleague to inspect the shop for the illegal sale of animals and cruelty meted out to them.

The victim has been identified as Ambika Jaiwant Naik, an activist of Jeeva Dhathu Prani Daya Sangha and resident of Coffee Board Layout near Hebbal.

In her complaint, Ambika said she received a tip-off from locals that the owner of a pet shop was illegally selling animals in Muneshwara Block in Devinagar near Kodigehalli.

Around 5.15 pm on Monday, she reached the spot with her colleague Harish K B. When they questioned the owner about the activities, he attacked them.

He was joined by his two sons and 20 other locals who snatched their car keys and phones when they tried to escape.

The victim managed to escape and filed a complaint with the Kodigehalli police. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the owner charging them under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and are investigating.