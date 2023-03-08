Another spurned lover gets violent: Woman stabbed in face near office in Bengaluru

In yet another violent crime linked to spurned love, a 30-year-old woman telecaller was stabbed by her ex-boyfriend near her office in eastern Bengaluru last week, police said.

The woman is currently in hospital and reported to be stable.

The suspect was livid that she was breaking up with him and had stopped responding to his phone calls and text messages, police added.

Police have arrested him under IPC sections related to criminal intimidation, intentional insult with intent to provoke the breach of peace, wrongful restraint and voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Spurned lover stabs woman 16 times to death

A court has remanded him in judicial custody.

The victim hails from the Chikkamagaluru district and lives in Lakshmana Layout in Dodda Banaswadi as a paying guest. Her workplace is located in Kalyan Nagar, HRBR Layout.

In her police complaint, she narrated how her relationship with her former boyfriend, Avinash, started and how it soured to the extent that he viciously stabbed her.

Avinash is in his early 20s and hails from Hassan district. She is a widow and is older than him. The two became friends two years ago while working for the same firm.

The relationship ran into trouble some time ago after they developed disagreements and she told him she was breaking up with him. She also stopped returning his phone calls and replying to his messages.

Avinash was furious.

On March 2, he reached her office and summoned her with help from her colleagues. The two met outside the office. Avinash demanded to know why she was avoiding him.

She reiterated her stand and refused to reconsider it. She was also angry that he was still trying to contact her after she had told him in no uncertain terms that she wasn’t interested in continuing their relationship.

Avinash was as angry as a raging bull. He told her that if she wasn’t his, she should not be anyone else’s. He pulled out a knife and gashed her face. As she screamed for help, he yelled death threats at her and rode off on a motorbike.

2nd incident in a week

This is the second reported violent crime linked to spurned love in recent days.

On February 28, a man from Andhra Pradesh stabbed his 25-year-old girlfriend as many as 17 times after she refused to marry him following her parents’ opposition. She died soon after.